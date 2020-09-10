Eye on the tropics. Watching tropical wave moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Today is the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and it sure looks like it. We now have 2 tropical storms, and 4 areas of disturbed weather the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development.

For the Gulf of Mexico — We are watching a tropical wave in the Eastern Bahamas.

The NHC gives a 20% chance of development this weekend-early next week as the wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico. I would put these odds slightly higher as wind shear will be low & water is warm. Fortunately, dry air looks to inhibit the system, and any development should be slow to occur.

Regardless of classification, an unsettled weather pattern appears likely Friday-next Tuesday/Wednesday. Periods of localized heavy rainfall will be possible. Expecting 2-5″ of rain over the next 5-7 days, with localized higher amounts.

Tropical Storm #Paulette heading towards Bermuda.

Tropical Storm #Rene heading out to sea. Neither pose a threat to the Gulf.

In the far east Atlantic, the next potential trouble maker is a wave currently rolling off Africa with a 90% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. This system is further south than Rene/Paulette, and it could pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles/Caribbean in 6-7 days. This will be one to watch down the road, but it’s still WAY too far out to speculate on where this system will go.

Next names on the list are #Sally#Teddy#Vickie, and #Wilfred.

