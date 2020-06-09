Video forecast: Extremely humid today with scattered storms

Cristobal has moved well north of the area but the moisture and humidity remain

Cristobal has moved well north of the area but the moisture and humidity remain. This is making for a very unpleasant feel this morning when you step outside.

With so much moisture showers and storms are likely to develop by late morning and afternoon. These will be capable of very heavy rainfall rates. The good news is they should move enough to prevent any significant flooding issues, but some ponding of water is possible.

Meanwhile you have to deal with the humidity.

Dewpoints are in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is unusually high for this time of year. We are going to continue to see high humidity until a cold front moves through tomorrow. As that front moves through drier air will move in.

The humidity drops big time by tomorrow evening all the way to the start of the weekend. While the afternoons will be hot the air will feel nicer and be pleasant evening through morning.