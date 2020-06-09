Video forecast: Extremely humid today with scattered storms

Weather

Cristobal has moved well north of the area but the moisture and humidity remain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cristobal has moved well north of the area but the moisture and humidity remain. This is making for a very unpleasant feel this morning when you step outside.

With so much moisture showers and storms are likely to develop by late morning and afternoon. These will be capable of very heavy rainfall rates. The good news is they should move enough to prevent any significant flooding issues, but some ponding of water is possible.

Meanwhile you have to deal with the humidity.

Dewpoints are in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is unusually high for this time of year. We are going to continue to see high humidity until a cold front moves through tomorrow. As that front moves through drier air will move in.

The humidity drops big time by tomorrow evening all the way to the start of the weekend. While the afternoons will be hot the air will feel nicer and be pleasant evening through morning.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 87° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 90° 74°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 89° 73°

Monday

90° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News