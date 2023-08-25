Extremely hot temperatures can be expected for the rest of the week as high pressure creates another “heat dome” over the Gulf Coast.

High temperatures will be near record levels for the next several days, topping out in the low 100s for much of the New Orleans area. For reference, the average high temperature for this time of the year is about 91 degrees. The hottest temperature on record at Louis Armstrong International Airport is 102°, which we tied Wednesday.

Factoring in the humidity, it will feel much warmer than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” of 108 to 115 can be expected each afternoon through at least Saturday. Some locations, especially those farther inland, could see heat index values as high as 119°.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the entire state of Louisiana and most of Mississippi on Friday. Locally, the warning is in effect all day.

Rain chances are expected to remain low for the next several days, which will likely lead to worsening drought conditions across Louisiana and Mississippi. New Orleans is currently seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches year-to-date.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Florida Parishes and most of South Mississippi through Thursday evening as a result of the increased wildfire threat. A burn ban remains in effect for the entire state of Louisiana until further notice.

We are watching a potential area of development for eventual tracking to the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week. A cold front should steer this system past our viewing area, but we’ll be watching closely. Development chances are around 70% for the next 7 days.