NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extreme heat continues impact the Gulf Coast region and will likely last into the upcoming weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday and Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when a heat index of 113° or higher is expected.

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be near record levels as highs top out in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

However, it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 9 a.m. Thursday before reaching between 113° and 120° in the afternoon.

Keep in mind, the heat index is how hot it feels on bare skin outdoors, in the shade, and with a light breeze. It may feel even hotter when standing directly in the sun.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure that has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next seven days. This system is expected to move north past Bermuda and poses no threat to the United States. Otherwise, the tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few days.