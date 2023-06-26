NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another heat wave continues impact the Gulf Coast region and will likely last several more days.

High temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to top out in the upper 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hit the triple digits for most locations by 9 a.m. Tuesday before reaching between 113° and 119° in the afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when a heat index of 113° or higher is expected.

High temperatures are expected to reach upper 90s each day this week with heat index values up to 119°.

Rain chances remain low at just around 20 percent Tuesday afternoon to account for isolated storm activity. Any storms that develop will likely come to an end by around sunset. Rain chances will then drop down to 10 percent or less Wednesday through Friday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center issued their last advisories on Bret and Cindy over the weekend as both systems dissipated into open tropical waves.

The NHC now gives the remnants of Cindy a 30 percent chance of redeveloping over the next seven days as it moves slowly past Bermuda and into the northeastern Atlantic.

This system poses no threat to the United States. Otherwise, the tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few days.