Extreme heat and high humidity will be the main story for the next few days.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf continues to flow into the region as high temperatures gradually climb higher each afternoon.

Sunshine will heat things up quickly as humidity stays elevated. Expect high temperatures to top out between 96 and 99 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” between 103 and 115 degrees.

There is only a small chance that rain will help cool things down. We have a 20 percent chance for rain, just to account for pop up showers late in the day. Any storms that develop will be brief, but may have locally heavy rainfall.