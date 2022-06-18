Increasing heat and humidity will be the main story locally for the next few days. Tropical moisture from the Gulf continues to flow into the region as high temperatures gradually climb higher each afternoon.

Sunshine will heat things up quickly as humidity stays elevated. Expect high temperatures to top out between 94 and 99 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” between 108 and 113 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. again on Sunday. More advisories will likely be needed for the next several days.

There is a small chance that rain will help cool things down. We have a 20 percent chance for rain, just to account for pop up showers late in the day. Any storms that develop will be brief, but may have locally heavy rainfall.