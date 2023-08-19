NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the central and western Gulf of Mexico for tropical development early next week.

A tropical wave currently located near the Bahamas will slowly move west through the Gulf over the next few days. Right now, this system is a very broad area of low pressure. However, there is a medium chance it will develop into a tropical depression or storm as it nears Texas by Tuesday.

Any impacts for the New Orleans area will likely be limited to brief showers on Monday. However, this system may stay farther south and not even bring us any moisture.

The main story through the next week will continue to be the heat. Temperatures will top out around 99-102 across much of the region. The only real break from the heat would be from rain on Monday if the tropical wave in the Gulf moves close enough to our area.

