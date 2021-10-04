Expect storms to develop this afternoon

Weather

It is muggy out there again Monday morning with dewpoints in the low the low to mid 70s. Temperatures continue to climb and will be in the low to mid 80s by early afternoon. As we get to those temperatures look for scattered showers and storms to develop again.

We still have the same pattern in place from over the weekend with the big trough in the atmosphere across the area and a lot of moisture as well. That means that locally heavy rain will be possible.

The best chance to see rain will be south of I-12 and also in southern Mississippi. Like we saw over the weekend we could end up with several inches of rain in the stronger cells that don’t move much, so street flooding will be possible.

Look for a few showers lingering into Tuesday as well before this system pulls off to the east. As that happens drier air moves in so less humidity for the second half of the week. However temperatures will stay on the warm side through the upcoming weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 64% 82° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 82° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 82° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 69°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 70°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

75°

9 PM
Showers
42%
75°

75°

10 PM
Showers
36%
75°

73°

11 PM
Showers
38%
73°

73°

12 AM
Showers
53%
73°

72°

1 AM
Showers
55%
72°

72°

2 AM
Showers
53%
72°

72°

3 AM
Showers
45%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
37%
71°

71°

5 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

71°

6 AM
Showers
37%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

76°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
76°

