Excessive is an understatement… Dangerous heat continues tomorrow to late week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Well, we’ll be beginning to sound like broken records given consecutive blazing high temperatures each afternoon this week!

Today, we were just a single degree away from our standing one set July 12, 1980.

Earlier, New Orleans International Airport reached 98 degrees, and that same trend remains within our forecast for 24 more hours.

Based off of ridging high pressure, conditions stay excessively hot with afternoon heat indices in the 105-115 range through at least Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains effective until 8PM.

Any brief relief will come alongside a Marginal Severe Weather risk Sunday through Monday when scattered thunderstorms develop, threatening heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds, etc. Have ways you can receive watch information on hand.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists monitor no development chances these next five days while African dust returns.

Finishing outdoor exercise sooner than later will be best since temperatures skyrocket quickly.

Don’t forget also staying hydrated, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally. Never ever leave them or children unattended inside vehicles.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

97° / 82°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 97° 82°

Monday

94° / 81°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 81°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 79°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 79°

Friday

92° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 92° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
86°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

93°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
93°

93°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
93°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News