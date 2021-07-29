Excessive heat watches and warnings issued for the weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon on this hot Thursday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread.

Most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Friday, an excessive heat warning is issued from 9AM until 7PM, and Saturday an excessive heat watch is issued from 9AM until 7PM.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Spotty storms today but mainly hot

Another scorcher today

Heat Advisory is issued from 9AM - 7PM Thursday!

More heat into the weekend before rain chances increase along a front early next week!

Heat Advisory extended through Friday!

Hot again with a few storms later

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 80°

Friday

96° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 96° 81°

Saturday

95° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 95° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 92° 81°

Monday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 89° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
84°

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News