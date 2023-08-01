NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures will be very hot across the Gulf Coast for the next week.

High temperatures are forecast top out in the upper 90s to low 100s for next week. However, it will feel much hotter when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely hit the 108° to 115° range each afternoon for the next several days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. More warnings can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Please remember to stay hydrated.

Rain chances will be low at 20 to 30 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop may have frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic, but is it forecast to turn north though and stay east of the U.S. Otherwise, activity is expected to remain quiet in the tropics over the next 7 days.

