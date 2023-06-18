NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extreme heat and strong afternoon storms will continue across Southeast Louisiana on Monday.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will once again be close to record levels, topping out between 94 and 97 degrees both days.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will reach the triple digits by 9 a.m. before topping out between 110° and 115° in the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

We will continue to see the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening, with the best chances being on the eastern side of the viewing area. Widespread rain is not expected, but any storms that do develop could quickly turn severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a Level 1 or Level 2 risk for severe weather Sunday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic. The NHC gives this system a 90 percent chance of formation over the next seven days and it will likely become a tropical depression Monday or Tuesday. Most models show this system staying east of the United States.