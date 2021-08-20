Excessive heat on the way, better grab some water and shade!

An excessive heat watch is in effect for both Saturday and Sunday as we have the chance for some of the hottest conditions this summer.

Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid-90s over the weekend to put heat index values in the 106-113 range throughout the day. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student-athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.

Saturday’s Hour-by-Hour Outlook

Rain chances will be very spotty today with only a handful of pop-up showers possible. The best chance will be in the southern Mississippi counties on the eastern side of that ridge. Overall though the chance looks to be 20% or less.

Scattered storms come back early next week although daytime highs still look to climb into the mid-90s before any rain pops up