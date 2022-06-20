Increasing heat and humidity will be the main story locally for the next few days. Tropical moisture from the Gulf continues to flow into the region as high temperatures gradually climb higher each afternoon.

Today, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We are under a ridge of high pressure that does not allow for many rain chances this afternoon after lunch.

Sunshine will still heat things up quickly as humidity stays high. Expect high temperatures to top out between 92 and 96 degrees, with the heat index or “feels like temperatures,” between 100 and 110 degrees.

The mid to upper 90s will stick around through the upcoming weekend. When you factor in the humidity, expect afternoon heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what the thermometer is showing.

There is a greater chance that rain will help cool things down tomorrow than any other. We have a 10 to 20 percent chance for rain to account for pop up showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day. Any storms that develop will be brief, but may have locally heavy rainfall.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is quiet, monitoring no area.