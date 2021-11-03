Even chillier forecast for Thursday!

Happy Wednesday after a gorgeous weekend and start to our week! Since Thursday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Highs yesterday reached 70s again! Sunny and 75 was your forecast for the afternoon! Today, we have not even reached 70! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! Another gorgeous forecast for the third day of this new month is continuing as we welcome November! One cold front brings rain chances Thursday before an even better forecast for next weekend shapes up!

