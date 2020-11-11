Eta path staying east for now, cold front on the way

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center for Eta keeps the forecast east of our area with southeast Louisiana not in the cone at the moment

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center for Eta keeps the forecast east of our area with southeast Louisiana not in the cone at the moment.

There are still a few of the models that bring the storm further to the west but the majority are more clustered in the eastern Gulf, and actually some of the main ones move it into Florida even farther south than the current projection.

The storm will also likely weaken quite a bit as it moves into the northern Gulf. This is still worth watching of course over the next few days.

Otherwise we have a front coming into the area Wednesday night and Thursday. This will help to keep Eta east of the area. There will not be significantly cooler air behind it but there will be lower humidity which will mean nicer morning temperatures.

Expect another warm and muggy day Wednesday with highs topping out in the low 80s. We could see a couple of spotty showers but nothing too widespread.

Look for much nicer weather by the end of the week. Right now it looks like a stronger front with much cooler air moves in early next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 70°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 64°

Thursday

79° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 59°

Friday

76° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 76° 58°

Saturday

77° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 80° 62°

Monday

71° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

