NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans officials announced on Friday, June 16, that they will suspend power service disconnections for non-payment days in New Orleans due to the current heat advisory.

Entergy New Orleans staff posted a Tweet stating they suspend customer disconnects on days when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory. Disconnects for non-payment days will last through Tuesday, June 20.

Entergy will also postpone any planned outages during this time.

