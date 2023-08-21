NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans is suspending all disconnections amid the declared heat emergency.

The company made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 21. Company officials said the suspension will last until Sept. 9.

This means no accounts will be disconnected for nonpayment while the emergency remains in effect.

The company will work with the New Orleans City Council to determine if an additional suspension period is needed after Sept. 9.

