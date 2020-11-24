Enjoy today, rain chances coming back

One more nice day is on the way this week before changes start to move in starting Wednesday.

One more nice day is on the way this week before changes start to move in starting Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon after a chilly start to the day. A southeast breeze will start to pick up as well to around 10.

Overall the rest of the week looks fair but we will be dealing with some rain. Expect scattered showers around the area starting Wednesday. We could see a few embedded storms as well which may be on the stronger side.

Lingering showers will be over the area Thursday and Friday but nothing too heavy.

A more widespread rain chance will move in over the weekend. This looks to be a soggy period especially Saturday and Saturday night. We will have to see the timing of this if we can get the rain out by midday Sunday.

After that look for much colder weather by early next week.