Enjoy today, rain chances coming back

Weather

One more nice day is on the way this week before changes start to move in starting Wednesday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One more nice day is on the way this week before changes start to move in starting Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon after a chilly start to the day. A southeast breeze will start to pick up as well to around 10.

Overall the rest of the week looks fair but we will be dealing with some rain. Expect scattered showers around the area starting Wednesday. We could see a few embedded storms as well which may be on the stronger side.

Lingering showers will be over the area Thursday and Friday but nothing too heavy.

A more widespread rain chance will move in over the weekend. This looks to be a soggy period especially Saturday and Saturday night. We will have to see the timing of this if we can get the rain out by midday Sunday.

After that look for much colder weather by early next week.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 77° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 66°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Saturday

70° / 63°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 70° 63°

Sunday

68° / 50°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 68° 50°

Monday

57° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News