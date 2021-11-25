Enjoy the mild temperatures today if you’re not a fan of cold

It’s going to be a warmer day for your Thanksgiving. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 70s through the afternoon. Look for a lot of cloud cover through the day which may make it feel a bit cooler.

The cold front will be moving through later today and this evening. As that happens look for spotty showers around the area. It doesn’t look like anything too heavy but we will see spotty showers through the evening, especially after sunset.

After that it gets much cooler heading into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday afternoon and then we will see some mid 30s on Saturday morning to the north!

Look for a round of showers Sunday morning with highs staying only in the mid 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 51°

Friday

60° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 46°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 65° 52°

Sunday

60° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 73% 60° 49°

Monday

61° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 61° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 67° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
71°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
71°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
68°

66°

11 PM
Showers
52%
66°

66°

12 AM
Light Rain
62%
66°

63°

1 AM
Showers
47%
63°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
59°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

