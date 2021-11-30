Ending November on a high note!

Weather

Happy Tuesday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week as conditions warm up considerably.

Again, some above average late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your final of the month! Unlike last night, temperatures will not fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s arrival. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 73° 55°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 74° 56°

Friday

71° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 71° 59°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 74° 61°

Monday

67° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 67° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
63°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

8 PM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

9 PM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
5%
56°

56°

11 PM
Clear
6%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
55°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
54°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
54°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
54°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
57°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°
