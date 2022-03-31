Good Morning!

Last night, we were dealing with yet another round of severe weather before another cold front. Once again, a significant amount of trees came down near Big Branch in St. Tammany Parish. We’ll get more official information on the possible tornado later today.

Here are area-wide peak wind gusts recorded at several different measurement stations across our WGNO viewing area.

The good news is our forecast for clean-up efforts will be beautiful. Temperatures are now in the 50s or 60s and will continue to fall a few degrees as cooler air from last night’s cold front continues filtering in.

This afternoon, we top out in the low 70s. Mid 70s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Our next rain chance will be Saturday before a wet pattern sets in next week.

Have a great day today, and enjoy this weather!