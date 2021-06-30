Ending June on a high note!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching yet another tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with high chances for organization on satellite! This is nothing to get concerned about just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Wednesday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 76°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Saturday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 83° 77°

Sunday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 84° 76°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 84° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 AM
Clear
13%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

