Ending June on a high note… First Heat Advisory of the year is issued through Wednesday evening!

What a different forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend from these past few days!

Sky conditions stay mostly dry all night tonight until Thursday as high pressure dominates our region.

Sunshine continues tomorrow as we welcome July across New Orleans or elsewhere locally, but several quick, typical summertime pop-up storms could occur.

Feels-like temperatures will meet Heat Advisory criteria Wednesday based off of ranging from 104 degrees to 108 degrees through 6PM. Never ever leave children, animals, et cetera unattended inside cars while this is effective.

Remember sunscreen when going outside given UV indices in WGNO’s viewing area are very considerable.

Drink plenty water, too, staying hydrated while highs near low 90s during each afternoon on tap.

Gulf waters remain quiet, also, while National Hurricane Center Meteorologists confirm no additional developments since another Saharan Dust plume has arrived.

Enjoy your gorgeous outlook out there before rain changes heighten considerably by late week through early next!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

93° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 78°

Thursday

95° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 79°

Friday

92° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 92° 78°

Saturday

91° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

92°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

