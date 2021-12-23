Ending 2021 on a high note! Warm forecast for Christmas!

Good Morning! The forecast for your Thursday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 60s or low 70s by this afternoon after lunch.



Tonight, anticipate 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay away a while.



Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be even warmer!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on WGNO all day today!