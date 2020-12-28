Ending 2020 on a HIGH note: warm forecast for next few days!

Another cold front returns to town before New Year's Eve!

It was another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana, though we were 10 degrees warmer than Saturday nearly everywhere!

Sunshine remains the theme until Wednesday. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to 40s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 40s – lower 50s! This is coat weather. Highs reach 70s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.

As a cold front arrives mid-week, we see precipitation chances go up greatly. Temperatures will differ considerably at that point.

This is going to allow for forecast conditions by 2021 to be beautiful, however, New Year’s Eve evening could include shower chances.

New Orleans’ forecast for late Wednesday, early Thursday includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing as far as timing, intensity, etcetera!

