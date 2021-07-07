Elsa making landfall in Taylor County, Florida

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elsa is moving onshore Wednesday morning across the northern Florida coast in the Big Bend area. The storm will continue to move inland to the north and eventually northeast over the next few days.

An unofficial weather station measured sustained winds in the low 60s while an official station in Cedar Key, Florida recorded sustained winds in the 40s. Heavy rain will continue across the state and eventually into Georgia and the Carolinas as the storm moves north.

The current forecast maintains Elsa as a tropical storm all the way up the east coast.

