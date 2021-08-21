Excessive Heat Warning is issued Saturday!

Coronavirus

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day today.

Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s again but feel more like 100s during the hottest part of your day Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued, which means index values are nearing 113+ in many spots. A Heat Advisory is issued, as well, until 7PM. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to late weekend, we continue seeing little rain for brief relief from heat! 20% or 30% chances remain the theme.

This weekend, high pressure remains over the area before pushing south, so temperatures are scorching. Anticipate a heat advisory once more Sunday with criteria meeting heat index values between 105 and 110+ degrees.

With this ridge pushing south, Grace will remain well below Louisiana as it tracks back into Mexico.

Henri is the season’s eighth named storm and will impact the East Coast by Sunday.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Saturday

94° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 94° 80°

Sunday

95° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 95° 81°

Monday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 94° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 80°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 79°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
87°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
92°

