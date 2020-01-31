Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Early showers then a decent weekend

Weather

Rain around the area Friday morning will be moving out fairly quickly later this morning.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain around the area Friday morning will be moving out fairly quickly later this morning. Expect showers to end to the east by noon at the latest. The best chance of rain this morning will be along and south of I-12 as well as areas of southern Mississippi.

This system will continue off to the east through the day bringing in some cool but not tremendously cold air to start the weekend.

After that expect some partly cloudy skies with highs near 60 on Saturday. After a chilly start on Sunday we will see plenty of sun with highs back in the mid 60s.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 48°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 62° 48°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 42°

Sunday

67° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 67° 51°

Monday

71° / 62°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 71° 62°

Tuesday

73° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 73° 66°

Wednesday

73° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 73° 60°

Thursday

63° / 47°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 63° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

6 AM
Showers
50%
53°

54°

7 AM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

8 AM
Showers
40%
54°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

Popular

Latest News

More News