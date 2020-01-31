Early showers then a decent weekend

Rain around the area Friday morning will be moving out fairly quickly later this morning.

Expect showers to end to the east by noon at the latest. The best chance of rain this morning will be along and south of I-12 as well as areas of southern Mississippi.

This system will continue off to the east through the day bringing in some cool but not tremendously cold air to start the weekend.

After that expect some partly cloudy skies with highs near 60 on Saturday. After a chilly start on Sunday we will see plenty of sun with highs back in the mid 60s.