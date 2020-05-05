Duo of strong cold fronts on the way! Gumbo baby one more time!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says “Cook dat gumbo one more time!” Series of unseasonably strong cold fronts on the way!

Late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, our first cold front will move in! This will give a 30% chance for a few spotty showers/stray thunderstorm, mainly along the coast.

Wednesday-Thursday will be LOVELY!

High temps in the upper 70s-near 80 and lots of sunshine. Low temps in the low-middle 50s north of the lake, upper 50s-low 60s south of the lake.

By Friday, a stronger cold front will begin to swing our way. Ahead of the front, temps will climb into the middle 80s. Late Friday afternoon into Friday night, showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely. Severe risk appears minimal at this time.

In the wake of this cold front, temperatures will be WAY cooler! Many spots will be 5-15 degrees below average Friday night-Sunday. Clouds may hang around Saturday…keeping temperatures in the lower 70s!

Low temperatures on Saturday-Monday mornings will be abnormally chilly for this time of year. A few spots north of the lake could even see upper 40s Sunday morning.

Soak up the lovely, cooler weather through Mother’s Day Weekend! Summer heat is not far away.