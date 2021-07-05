Drying out tonight, more rain in the forecast Tuesday!

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing yesterday.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 50 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will approach Florida’s southern tip late tomorrow into early Wednesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm. This is moving at 14 miles per hour, slowing down considerably. The greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Monday

82° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 77°

Thursday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

77°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
77°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
81°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

