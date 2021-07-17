Drying out Saturday night, more rain in the forecast for Sunday!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reached the upper 80s to 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some by Sunday evening, so some good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News after the game!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 78°
Fair
Fair 0% 84° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 86° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 85° 78°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 87° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

