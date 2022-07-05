More rain is on the way Wednesday with scattered showers and storms developing around the area. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy rainfall rates that could lead to street flooding. The ground is saturated from rain over the past few days and we will have a chance to see more heavy downpours tomorrow. Rates of 2-3 inches an hour will be possible in heavier cells. It does look to be a bit less widespread than Tuesday.

After Wednesday we start to see some lower rain chances move in. Thursday will be a bit more typical summer day with 40-50% coverage during the peak daytime heating. After that the rain chance is much more isolated for Friday and Saturday and only around 20%.

Temperatures will warm up with the lower rain chances. Look for upper 80s Wednesday but then back to around 90 Thursday and then low to mid 90s to wrap up the week.