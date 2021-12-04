Dry weekend, rain chances next week!

Happy Saturday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes ealy next week!



Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s or 60s across many spots south of it!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!