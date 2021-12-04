Dry weekend, rain chances next week!

Happy Saturday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes ealy next week!

Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s or 60s across many spots south of it!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 78° 62°

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 73° 63°

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 70° 58°

Thursday

72° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 72° 68°

Friday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 78° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
75°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
74°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
72°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
67°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

