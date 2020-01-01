Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Dry to start the year but not for long

Weather

A storm system approaching from the west will be moving in to the area over the next couple of days bringing with it the chance for rain and storms. For today though a dry afternoon on the way to start the year. Look for mostly cloudy conditions with slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

After that we will see rain chances increase later tonight and Thursday. A line of storms ahead of the main front will be moving in during the afternoon. There is a chance of stronger storms with this system. Right now the area is in a Marginal Risk outlook, which is level 1 out of 5 on the scale. So while a low end threat, there will be the chance for a strong to severe storm as the initial line moves in.

After that the cold front does not move through until Friday, so we will still see showers lingering through Friday afternoon before clearing up for the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 49°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 62° 49°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 67° 57°

Wednesday

60° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 60° 46°

Thursday

59° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 59° 50°

Friday

58° / 47°
Showers
Showers 40% 58° 47°

Saturday

63° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 63° 47°

Sunday

66° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 51°

Humidity

