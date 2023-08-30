NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Idalia continues to move northeast through the Carolinas Wednesday evening. As it does so lower humidity is moving around the western side of the system. Dewpoints have dropped into the 50s across part of our area and that trend should continue across the area through the evening.

This means a very pleasant start to your Thursday as some areas north of I-12 see lows in the upper 60s. Look for another warm day Thursday with low to mid 90s but with low humidity.

Rain chances start to come back Friday as moisture moves back in. Expect scattered summer storms with the daytime heating through the weekend with Saturday looking like the most widespread coverage. That will help to keep temperatures down during the afternoon.

