After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are rebounding and even warmer conditions are on the way.

Tonight, low temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing with low to mid 40s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will rise to above average as highs warm into upper 60s and low 70s. Dry conditions are expected between now and Thursday, but as warm air and moisture flow in from the Gulf, we may see some fog development both Thursday and Friday mornings.

Rain chances increase to around 70 percent Friday, mainly in the second half of the day. Showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday as well, but the wet weather looks to clear out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.