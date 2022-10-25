It may remain a bit breezy through the morning Wednesday, but wind speeds are expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. However, it may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor Halloween decorations if you have not already done so. By late tomorrow, winds should be calmer at only 10 to 15 mph out of the north or northwest.

Otherwise, the forecast for the next couple of days will be rather quiet with dry conditions and clouds clearing out of the area this evening. Low temperatures tonight will drop into in the mid 40s for the Northshore while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain see the 50s.

There will be a slight warming trend through Friday before our next cold front moves through. Models continue to fluctuate with timing, but it looks like rain chances increase Friday night into the first half of the day Saturday ahead of this next front.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing heavy rainfall, and this may be the best chance of significant precipitation the northern Gulf Coast has seen in the last 6 weeks.

Once the front clears Saturday afternoon, skies will clear out once again as temperatures stay in the 70s during the day and 60s overnight.