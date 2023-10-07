NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cooler and drier air has settled in for the weekend in the wake of a cold front.

High temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 60s by Sunday morning. This will be our first real shot of fall weather!

Expect dry conditions for the next couple of days, leading to dangerous fire weather conditions. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Rain chances look to increase to 40 to 50 percent Wednesday through Friday with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected.

Another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday with another front moving through the area.