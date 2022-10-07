Dewpoints will be very low which means beautiful fall weather and low humidity through early next week. After that moisture increases and it looks like that will be the first rain chance in a while by Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s Saturday but only low 80s Sunday and Monday with lots of sun. Look for cool mornings with 50s by Sunday across a lot of the area.

We stay dry through Tuesday at least before rain chances come back.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Julia will continue west towards Central America. There are not other issues at this time.