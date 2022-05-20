Good morning and a Happy Friday coming off of the hottest week yet! We’re already in the 80s across a few spots as your morning continues. Southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows all week.

Look for warm temperatures in the upper 80s or 90s each day before rain develops Saturday and Sunday. At that point, we see only low to mid-80s for highs. In addition to rain chances, we’ll have Saharan dust moving into the area this weekend for enhanced sunrises and sunsets.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will see a washout during any one day, but by mid to late afternoon rain will be developing and moving through. Quite a typical forecast for mid-May as we approach Memorial Day Weekend. We are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico, as well, approaching Hurricane Season 2022’s start. No reason on being concerned about development right now.