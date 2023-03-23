Good Morning, New Orleans! We are warming up again in comparison on the beginning of this week! Today is the third full day of spring, and it finally feels more seasonal!

Right now, temperatures remain in the 70s across our viewing area. We will quickly warm up this afternoon into the 80s and wake up in the 60s again Thursday.

Even warmer weather returns Friday afternoon as high temperatures rebound into the low or mid 80s. Low 80s stick around the rest of this weekend.

Rain chances remain low Thursday, but another severe weather threat will likely ramp up Friday into Saturday morning across our region. The primary tornado threat will be north, but we are watching this system closely.