Dry forecast for Monday, rain chances Tuesday!

Happy Monday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay low.

Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday! Saints Game tailgating conditions will be beautiful before Monday Night Football’s kickoff.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 77° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 67% 80° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 79° 70°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 77° 69°

Friday

76° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 76° 71°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 78° 66°

Sunday

69° / 40°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 69° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

12 AM
Showers
46%
69°

69°

1 AM
Showers
43%
69°

70°

2 AM
Showers
35%
70°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

