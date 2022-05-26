The forecast for New Orleans and beyond will be better than our last 24 hours as we head into your long weekend.

This morning, heavy rain in the area pushed through around daybreak, but we were spared any severe weather or widespread flooding! Temperatures started out cool as a result of so much rain, but we’re now warming into the upper 70s and 80s area-wide. A Flood Watch is issued until noon Thursday, but we have officially seen the worst of today’s rain move off to our east.

Now that all heavy downpours have exited east, we’ll continue to see improvements as a beautiful day today shapes up. Sunshine returns as humidity decreases and temperatures rise near 90 degrees again. Even the forecast for next Monday through Wednesday looks nice and quiet.

Overnight, temperatures will reach the upper 60s or 70s as a consistent trend. Have a great day today!