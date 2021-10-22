Dry but warm weekend ahead

A weak front is working through the area on Friday and will continue to push south through the day. This front does not have a lot of noticeable weather with it. There is a line of clouds and a slightly drier airmass with it. A spotty shower or two is possible south of I-10 through the day.

With the lower humidity, we are going to see slightly cooler conditions in the northern half of the area Saturday morning. Look for low to mid-60s to start the day with upper 60s to low 70s south.

Otherwise, the main story will be warm temperatures over the next few days. Look for mid to upper 80s for your Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay that way through the weekend. Expect mid-80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows.

Overall the first part of next week looks warm and muggy.

Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens. It could bring more fall weather though by the end of the week.