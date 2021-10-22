Dry but warm weekend ahead

A weak front is working through the area on Friday and will continue to push south through the day. This front does not have a lot of noticeable weather with it. There is a line of clouds and a slightly drier airmass with it. A spotty shower or two is possible south of I-10 through the day.

With the lower humidity, we are going to see slightly cooler conditions in the northern half of the area Saturday morning. Look for low to mid-60s to start the day with upper 60s to low 70s south.

Otherwise, the main story will be warm temperatures over the next few days. Look for mid to upper 80s for your Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay that way through the weekend. Expect mid-80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows.

Overall the first part of next week looks warm and muggy.

Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens. It could bring more fall weather though by the end of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 85° 71°

Saturday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 73°

Sunday

86° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 86° 75°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 84° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 64°

Thursday

78° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 PM
Sunny
4%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
6%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
85°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

80°

7 PM
Clear
6%
80°

78°

8 PM
Clear
6%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
6%
77°

77°

10 PM
Clear
7%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

