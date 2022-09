We are seeing winds gusting into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday afternoon keeping that high fire danger in place. It is certainly a good idea to not do any outdoor burning over the next few days.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to low to mid 60s south.

Look for another breezy day on Thursday. That coupled with low humidity and dry vegetation will create dangerous outdoor burning conditions. A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Expect speeds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s at times.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the weekend. It will still be very pleasant though into early next week.