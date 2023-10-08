NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cooler and drier air has settled in for the weekend in the wake of a cold front.

High temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 60s by Monday morning.

Expect dry conditions for the next couple of days, leading to dangerous fire weather conditions. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Rain chances look to increase to around 70 percent Wednesday, and then 50 percent Thursday and Friday. Around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall can be expected.

Another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday with another cold front moving through the area.

Latest Posts