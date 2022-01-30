Winds will continue picking up out of the south and southwest through Sunday. These southerly winds will bring in warmer, more humid air. Expect daytime highs to rebound into the low to mid 60s across most of the area.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s for the southshore and in the lower 40s or upper 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now it looks like rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Models show mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers through the middle of the work week before another cold front comes through ahead of next weekend.