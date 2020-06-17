Video: Dry air in place and it feels great

Low humidity is feeling nice around the area on Wednesday morning

We saw that second surge of dry air on Tuesday morning and that is making for very pleasant conditions.

Afternoon highs will be around 90 again with most of the day just a couple of degrees cooler than earlier this week.

A spotty coastal shower is possible again, but overall dry conditions will be the rule today.

Humidity gradually increases through the weekend but mainly comes back early next week which will bring rain chances back up as well.