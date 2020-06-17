Video: Dry air in place and it feels great

Weather

Low humidity is feeling nice around the area on Wednesday morning

Low humidity is feeling nice around the area on Wednesday morning. We saw that second surge of dry air on Tuesday morning and that is making for very pleasant conditions.

Afternoon highs will be around 90 again with most of the day just a couple of degrees cooler than earlier this week.

A spotty coastal shower is possible again, but overall dry conditions will be the rule today.

Humidity gradually increases through the weekend but mainly comes back early next week which will bring rain chances back up as well.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 74°

Thursday

89° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 89° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 75°

Saturday

92° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 76°

Sunday

92° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 77°

Monday

89° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 91° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

